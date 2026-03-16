Acid Attack on Indonesian Activist Sparks Outcry

An acid attack targeting an Indonesian activist critical of the military's role in civilian affairs has ignited widespread condemnation from rights groups and global observers.

The incident occurred on March 12 when Andrie Yunus, associated with the rights group KontraS, was ambushed by attackers on a motorcycle, resulting in significant burns to his face and arms.

Authorities have initiated an investigation amid public outcry, with calls for accountability and concerns that the attack could signal attempts to silence dissent in Indonesia's precarious democratic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)