COVID-19: K'taka reports 617 new cases, zero fatality

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:17 IST
Karnataka on Monday logged 617 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection to 39,65,452 so far, the Health Department said.

There was no fatality, it said.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 592 while other districts which had fresh infections include seven in Dakshina Kannada, four in Mysuru and three each in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Ballari.

There were zero infection and death in 19 districts of the State.

The department said in its daily bulletin that 767 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,21,050 till date. Active cases stood at 4,288.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.12 per cent.

As many as 19,757 tests were conducted, those included 15,342 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.69 crore till date.

There were 41,652 inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.16 crore until now, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

