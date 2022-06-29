Left Menu

Norway joins neighbours, offers extra booster shot to elderly

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:32 IST
Norway joins neighbours, offers extra booster shot to elderly
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Norway on Wednesday joined fellow Scandinavian countries in offering a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to some of its population, to be available from July 1 to people aged 75 and over, because of a rise in infections. “There is a need to vaccinate our most vulnerable citizens,'' Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said, adding that vaccination remains “the cornerstone of the government's preparedness.” Nursing home residents and people over 80 should be first in line, Kjerkol said, adding that the summer holidays could be “demanding” for some municipalities — which in Norway are responsible for handling vaccinations.

“I would therefore like to emphasize that the pace of vaccination must be adapted to the municipalities' capacity,” she said.

Denmark has offered a second booster shot to nursing home residents and people aged 50 and over, while Sweden recommended a third booster shot for people with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and anyone aged 65 and over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022