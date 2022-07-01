Pharmacopoeia key to develop Swasthya and Samrudh Bharat by maintaining standard quality of medical products

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired IPC Conference 2022 and released 9th edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today in the august presence of. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State.

The theme of this year's conference was 'Addressing Medicine Quality for Future'.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his desire of getting India's pharmacopoeia acknowledged and appreciated worldwide. He said, "We have become "Pharmacy of the World" by specialising in generic medicine formulation and manufacturing, and by supplying affordable medicine to the world. But we still need to strengthen research in pharmaceuticals sector. Till today, four countries – Afghanistan, Ghana, Nepal and Mauritius- have accepted IP as a book of standards. We should make a roadmap and move forward so that more countries accept our pharmacopoeia," he noted.

Highlighting the role of government at international level, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "As a result of the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our work in that direction, the world has started recognising us and giving importance to our work and accepting it. We should focus on how our pharmacopoeia can take advantage of this focusing on international trade and industries based on our strength in indigenous medicines. Pharmacopoeia is important to develop a Swasthya and Samrudh Bharat, to maintain standard quality of our medical products- vaccines, medicines, equipment etc. and to keep an eye on the effect of these medicines on patients."

Pointing out that India is world's largest supplier of generic medication and accounts for 20% of the worldwide supply of generics by volume, he further said that during Covid pandemic, India has delivered accessible and affordable vaccines to 150 countries. "While delivering vaccines and other generic medicines to so many countries, we have never compromised with the quality and standards or delivered sub-standard or spurious drugs. India has earned global accolades as a result of this", he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)