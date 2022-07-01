Left Menu

Odisha health min urges pvt players to set up hospitals in remote areas

Health services should be made available to people in distant areas through facilities on private-public mode to reduce pressure on the government hospitals which have been working relentlessly since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Das, the state health minister, said at an event - Susruta The Health Conclave - on Thursday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:00 IST
Odisha Minister N K Das has urged private hospital authorities to set up health facilities in remote areas of the state instead of only focusing on big cities such as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Health services should be made available to people in distant areas through facilities on private-public mode to reduce pressure on the government hospitals which have been working relentlessly since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Das, the state health minister, said at an event - 'Susruta: The Health Conclave' - on Thursday. Aswini Group of Hospitals chairman Dr Subrat Jena said several medical colleges in both private and public sectors have opened in the last few years. "This can gain momentum through public-private partnership in the health services," Jena said.

SUM Ultimate Medicare chief executive officer Swetapadma Das said the psychological impact of any pandemic is very profound.

On the question of whether public participation during the Ratha Jatra in Puri is advisable now, the experts said people cannot be kept in isolation or under restrictions for a long period as it would lead to a socio-psychological effect on them. People should follow safeguards, like wearing face masks, washing hands and sanitization, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, they added.

