FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The city of Shanghai on Tuesday announced two new rounds of mass COVID-19 testing of most of its 25 million residents over a three-day period, citing the need to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke lounge.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 01:19 IST
The city of Shanghai on Tuesday announced two new rounds of mass COVID-19 testing of most of its 25 million residents over a three-day period, citing the need to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke lounge. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will look into shortening COVID-19 quarantine requirements for travellers, while still aiming to curb the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, the city's new leader John Lee said. * Macau reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to more than 900 infections since mid-June, as authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub race to contain its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

* Wuxi Biologics, a Chinese company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, may be a step closer to being taken off a U.S. trade list that it landed on five months ago. EUROPE

* CureVac has filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, marking one of the first known cases of a company going to court amid the fierce competition to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. * Ireland expects to run an extensive vaccine drive against COVID-19 and flu ahead of a potentially worrying winter surge that could lead to the reimposition of mask wearing in certain settings, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday. AMERICAS

* Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, the minister said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. * The Biden administration on Tuesday will launch a new effort to recruit 250,000 mentors and tutors to help students who have fallen back in their learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Mecca's crowded streets provided merchants in the holy city with much-needed relief as pilgrims returned to the annual haj after two years of pandemic-related disruption.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chemicals group Wacker Chemie has commissioned construction firm Exyte to build a plant for mRNA components, a medical technology first widely used in COVID-19 vaccines, in an investment of 100 million euros ($103 million).

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

