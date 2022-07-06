Private hospital partners with central govt to administer DR-TB medications free of cost

A private hospital in Delhi has partnered with the central government to administer new drug-resistant Tuberculosis (DR-TB) medications free of cost, officials said on Wednesday.

The new drug will be available only at government designated centres and BLK-Max Hospital, they said.

To provide DR-TB treatment services to patients residing in Delhi and seeking care in private sector, Delhi State TB Control Office recently proposed to partner with BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, they said.

According to World Health Organisation, tuberculosis is a major public health concern in developing nations and India accounts for over 25 per cent of the global burden.

Among these TB patients, the ones who are diagnosed with DR-TB have the worst outcomes and can transmit the infection to their household members and the community, as per reports.

“Public awareness is important among masses, irrespective of their social strata. One needs to get the diagnosis correct and then undergo a strict treatment regime that mainly comprises of oral medication,” Senior Director, BLK-Max Centre for Chest and Respiratory Diseases, Dr Sandeep Nayar said.

He said the new drugs available for treatment of TB, have a reduced treatment time of six months in comparison to the earlier 12 to 15 months course.

According to the International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, one of the major concerns in eliminating the global concern of TB is India. India has the highest number of TB cases in the world and hence requires a war-footing effort in for a successful national eradication programme.

“In 2021, India notified at least 21 lakh TB patients, out of which around 50,000 were found to be multidrug resistant or rifampicin resistant (MDR/RR) patients,” Nayar said.

He further stated that Delhi has a large number of urban slums, migrant population and hence a high TB transmission rate.

