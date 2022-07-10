Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:25 IST
Jharkhand reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and death on Sunday, officials said.

The state has so far reported 4,36,641 cases.

A 77-year-old person died in Tharpakhna area of Ranchi, taking the toll to 5,322.

Most of the new cases were detected in Ranchi where 77 people tested positive.

There are 602 active cases in the state at present, officials said.

A total of 4,30,717, patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 64 on Saturday.

