Left Menu

UK watchdog seeks review into government use of WhatsApp, messaging apps

"However, the price of using these methods, although not against the law, must not result in a lack of transparency and inadequate data security," he added. The recommendation follows a year-long investigation into the use of such messaging channels by government ministers and officials at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) during the COVID pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:09 IST
UK watchdog seeks review into government use of WhatsApp, messaging apps
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain should review the use of WhatsApp, private emails and other messaging apps by ministers and government officials after an investigation found "inadequate data security" during the COVID-19 pandemic, its data protection watchdog said on Monday. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the review should examine the "systemic risks" around the use of private correspondence channels and to ensure improvements were made.

"I understand the value of instant communication that something like WhatsApp can bring, particularly during the pandemic where officials were forced to make quick decisions and work to meet varying demands." said John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner. "However, the price of using these methods, although not against the law, must not result in a lack of transparency and inadequate data security," he added.

The recommendation follows a year-long investigation into the use of such messaging channels by government ministers and officials at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) during the COVID pandemic. The IOC said the investigation found a "lack of clear controls" and the potential of important information "being lost or insecurely handled".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022