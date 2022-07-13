Left Menu

South Korea PM warns of big COVID surge as cases hit two-month high

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-07-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 07:41 IST
Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have jumped above 40,000 for the first time in two months, with the government warning of a potential five-fold surge in the coming months. "Daily infections could soar to as many as 200,000 between mid-August and late September," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a government COVID response meeting, citing the view of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and experts.

The figure of 40,266 reported for Tuesday, represents an 8% jump over the previous day and is the highest level since 43,908 on May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

