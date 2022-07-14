China reports 366 new COVID cases for July 13 vs 338 a day earlier
Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 42 local asymptomatic cases versus 50 the previous day, local government data showed. All Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.
China reported 366 new COVID-19 infections on July 13, of which 121 were symptomatic and 245 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 338 new cases a day earlier, 98 symptomatic and 240 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 227,030 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 42 local asymptomatic cases versus 50 the previous day, local government data showed.
All Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.
