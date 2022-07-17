India creates history again: PM Modi on 200-cr vaccine doses landmark
India has created history again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark. Modi tweeted, India creates history again Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses.
India has created history again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark. According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Modi tweeted, ''India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.''
