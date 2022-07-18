Left Menu

Arunachal logs 14 fresh Covid cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:43 IST
Arunachal logs 14 fresh Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 64,924, a senior health department official said.

The northeastern state reported 34 cases on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Six new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, followed by three in East Siang, two each in Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, and one in Lower Subansiri district, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 234 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,390 people have recuperated thus far including, ten on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.18 percent, while the active ratio stood is 0.37 percent, Dr. Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 60, followed by Lohit (44), Namsai (36), Leparada (20), West Kameng (18), and Lower Dibang Valley at 14 cases.

A total of 12,78,434 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 43 on Sunday, Jampa added.

So far over 17 lakh, people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr. Dimong Padung informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022