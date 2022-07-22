China reports 1,011 new COVID cases for July 21 vs 943 day earlier

Left Menu

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-07-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 06:52 IST
China reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases for July 21, of which 175 were symptomatic and 836 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 943 new cases a day earlier - 200 symptomatic and 743 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of July 21, mainland China had confirmed 228,355 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero new local symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, the same as the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic case versus 14 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were found outside of quarantined areas, compared with four a day before.

