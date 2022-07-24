Left Menu

Odisha logs 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,06,510 on Sunday as 1,011 more people, including 130 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,132 as a 53-year-old man succumbed to the disease in the Bhadrak district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state had logged 1,130 cases and one fatality on the previous day.

Odisha now has 7,440 active cases, while 12,89,885 people have recovered from the disease, including 995 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new infections at 239, followed by 180 in Sundargarh and 105 in Sambalpur.

The daily positivity rate was 4.67 percent as the infections were detected from 21,666 samples that were tested.

