Kayakalp Awards: Sisodia facilitates 24 hospitals, 82 health centres in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday felicitated over 24 hospitals and 82 public health centres with Kayakalp State Awards for their service to patients and maintenance of hygiene.

Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, said for the government hospitals to scale greater heights, the staffers need to change their attitude and accept a new outlook. The awards aim to improve and promote cleanliness, hygiene, waste management and infection control practices in public health care facilities and incentivise the exemplary performing facilities.

In the category of 'district hospital with 100 to 150 beds', Acharya Shree Bhikshu Government Hospital won the first prize and a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh, followed by Rs 7.5 lakh each to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and Maharshi Valmiki Hospital which emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital bagged the first prize in the category of 'district hospital with 250 to 500 beds' and received a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh, while Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital emerged on top in the category of 'district hospital having more than 500 beds' and won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital bagged the first prize along with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh in the category of sub-divisional hospital.

During the award ceremony, 24 hospitals and 82 primary health care centres (PHCs) were awarded for adhering to the standard protocol of cleanliness and quality health services to patients.

“Clean hospital environment and quality services fastens the recovery of patients and this is the priority of Delhi government hospitals. Also, in addition to opening new health facilities and expansion of the already existing ones, the Arvind Kejriwal government’s focus is also on strengthening and optimising the quality and outputs in these facilities,'' Sisodia underlined. The minister said these awards are the mark of Delhi government hospitals’ outstanding work and quality assurance that is provided to each and every patient visiting here.

''Due to the commitment of doctors and other staff of Delhi government hospitals towards the betterment of their hospital, people from all over the country visit our hospitals today for treatment as their trust in Delhi's health care system has increased,'' he asserted.

Speaking about the scope of further improvement in the health facilities, the AAP minister said the government needs to take its hospitals to greater heights and for that ''we need to think out of the box and hospital staff need to change their attitude towards the traditional image of government hospitals''.

''They need to come out of that image and accept a new outlook according to the present times and requirements,” he added. Thirteen more hospitals scored above 70 per cent and were awarded Commendation Award, while six super speciality hospitals also scored above 70 per cent. PTI SLB NB SRY

