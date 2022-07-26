Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 2,135 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,135 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra reported 2,135 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday. According to the state Public Health Department, there are 14,092 active COVID cases in the state while 2,565 patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state increased to 78,75,009 and the recovery rate stood at 97.98 per cent. Out of 8,29,73,037 laboratory samples, 80,37,181 have tested positive for covid until Monday.

India reported 14,830 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It said 36 deaths were reported and 18,159 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 87.31 crore tests have been conducted so far and 4,26,102 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

