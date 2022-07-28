Left Menu

TN posts 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, nil fatalities reported

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:27 IST
TN posts 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, nil fatalities reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Thursday confirmed 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh, pushing the caseload to 35,39,607.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall toll remained unchanged at 38,032 a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 2,106 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,87,685 leaving 13,890 active cases.

Three districts accounted for the majority of the infections with Chennai leading at 368, Chengalpet 177, Coimbatore 166 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ariyalur recorded the least number of infections with two new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 4,455 active infections and overall 7,81,575 coronavirus cases.

A total of 36,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.80 crore, the health bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022