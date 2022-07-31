Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well' - White House
31-07-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a statement from the White House physician, although he is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well."
Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago, will resume isolation procedures, and his positive test is believed to be "rebound" positivity experienced by some COVID patients, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
