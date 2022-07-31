Left Menu

Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well' - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 00:13 IST
Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, feels 'quite well' - White House
U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a statement from the White House physician, although he is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well."

Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago, will resume isolation procedures, and his positive test is believed to be "rebound" positivity experienced by some COVID patients, according to White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

