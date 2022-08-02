Health News Roundup: Monkeypox cases around the world; Polio found in New York wastewater as state assesses virus' spread and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'The government didn't do anything': Mexican, Brazilian monkeypox responses draw concern

Francisco's lesions started after returning home to Mexico City from California in late June: First, two spots on his buttocks. Then, a week later, lesions all over his body, his mouth so full of sores that he could barely talk or drink water.

"The pain was indescribable, catastrophic," said Francisco, 44, who asked Reuters to conceal his real name.

Hong Kong's COVID-19 advisory panel recommends vaccine for kids above six months-old - media

The Hong Kong government's COVID-19 advisory panel recommended on Monday to lower the minimum age for vaccines to six months from three years, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Inside the super-secure Swiss lab trying to stop the next pandemic

The setting is straight from a spy thriller: Crystal waters below, snow-capped Swiss Alps above and in between, a super-secure facility researching the world's deadliest pathogens. Spiez Laboratory, known for its detective work on chemical, biological and nuclear threats since World War Two, was tasked last year by the World Health Organization to be the first in a global network of high-security laboratories that will grow, store and share newly discovered microbes that could unleash the next pandemic.

Polio found in New York wastewater as state assesses virus' spread

The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials there announced a confirmed case of the disease last month, state health officials said on Monday, urging residents to be sure they have been vaccinated. The discovery of the disease from wastewater samples collected in June means the virus was present in the community before the Rockland County adult's diagnosis was made public July 21.

FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world - Reuters News

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Around 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 22,100 and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. (Full Story) Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases:

West Virginia cities reach $400 million opioid distributor settlement

West Virginia's cities and counties reached a $400 million settlement on Monday with drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc, resolving the local governments' allegations that the three companies fueled an opioid crisis in the state. More than 100 local governments had sued the drug distributors, alleging they recklessly oversupplied West Virginia with prescription pain medication. The settlement ends those lawsuits and builds on the companies' previous settlements with the state Attorney General's office.

'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next

As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19. In the United States alone, there could be up to a million infections a day this winter, Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent modeling group at the University of Washington that has been tracking the pandemic, told Reuters. That would be around double the current daily tally.

Macau to reopen city as no COVID infections detected for 9 days

Macau will reopen public services and entertainment facilities, and allow dining-in at restaurants from Tuesday, authorities said, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy after finding no COVID-19 cases for nine straight days. Beauty salons, fitness centres, and bars too will be allowed to resume operations, the government said in a statement on Monday. The announcement came as authorities also reported on Monday that July monthly casino revenues dropped 95% year on year to 0.4 billion patacas ($49.5 million), the lowest on record.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New Zealand's borders fully reopened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the pandemic closed them in March 2020. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death

India confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday, a young man in the southern state of Kerala, in what is only the fourth known fatality from the disease in the current outbreak. Last week, Spain reported two monkeypox-related deaths and Brazil its first. The death in India is also the first in Asia. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

