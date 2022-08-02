California governor declares monkeypox emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a monkeypox emergency in the most populous U.S. state on Monday in a move aimed at bolstering vaccination efforts to control an outbreak that U.S. health officials report has infected more than 5,800 Americans.
California accounted for 827 confirmed U.S. monkeypox cases as of Monday, the second-largest state tally after 1,390 infections documented in New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
