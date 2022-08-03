Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes COVID restrictions, locks down some areas

The Chinese city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has suspended some public gatherings and dining at restaurants, closed multiple entertainment venues, and locked down some areas to cope with COVID-19 flare-ups, the city government said on Wednesday.

Yiwu is a major manufacturing export hub in eastern China and home to 1.9 million people.

