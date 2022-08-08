U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife, first lady Jill Biden. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Authorities in Macau instructed residents to conduct at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who travelled from the Chinese special administrative region to neighbouring city Zhuhai was found to have been infected with the virus. * China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, Reuters calculations based on state media reports show, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases over the past two years.

* The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. * China's Shanghai and Shenzhen reported zero new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Sunday, the same as a day earlier.

* China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have COVID-19 cases starting on Aug. 7. * Hong Kong's government said on Monday it would shorten the quarantine period for all arrivals into the global financial hub to three days in a hotel versus seven days, as authorities slowly unwind the city's stringent pandemic rules.

* China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. * Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in the gold medal win over India in the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket final on Sunday despite testing positive for COVID-19 only hours before the toss.

EUROPE * Hundreds of thousands of partygoers flocked to Amsterdam on Saturday for the return of the city's Pride canal parade after two years of cancellations due to pandemic-related restrictions.

* Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28. Forty-four people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's taskforce against COVID-19 said. AMERICAS

* A federal judge sentenced a West Virginia man to three years in prison for sending intimidating emails to Anthony Fauci, including threats to kill the top U.S. infectious disease official over his handling of the pandemic. * Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the pandemic, official data showed this week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Omicron variant may be more efficient at infecting children through the nose than previous versions of the coronavirus, a small study suggests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian share markets were mostly softer on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

* China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as it struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months. * Japanese bank lending rose 1.8% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month, as some companies borrowed more to meet rising raw material costs amid a surge in global commodity inflation.

* Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in around four years from a record low on Aug. 10 as the central bank shifts its focus from economic growth to rising inflation, a Reuters poll found. (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

