Left Menu

Bengal reports 472 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:07 IST
Bengal reports 472 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal logged 472 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 21,01,547, the health department said in a bulletin.

Three more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 21,417, it said.

Bengal had reported 598 new infections and four deaths on Thursday.

It now has 6,132 active cases, while a total of 20,73,998 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. The state tested 9,842 samples for COVID-19 since Thursday at a positivity rate of 4.80 per cent.

During the day, 76,720 people were vaccinated, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022