Left Menu

COVID-19: Nashik reports 65 new cases, zero death

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:10 IST
COVID-19: Nashik reports 65 new cases, zero death
  • Country:
  • India

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,80,746 with the addition of 65 cases on Sunday, officials said.

The virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 364 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 4,107 in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and 4,305 in other parts of the district. A total of 126 others, who lost their lives, were from area outside the district and receiving treatment here, the health officials said.

A total of 4,71,419 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 70 recuperated during the day.

The number of patients receiving treatment in the district is 430 at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022