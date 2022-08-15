Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 07:34 IST
Strict Covid protocols in effect at Red Fort
With Covid cases on the rise in the national capital, special measures have been taken at the Red Fort on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day to ensure attendees follow COVID-19 protocols.

Body temperature of every attendee was checked at the entry point, and a distance of two feet has been maintained between seats.

Masks and sanitisers were also distributed among the attendees.

As many as 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city has been witnessing over 2,000 cases daily for the last 12 days.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has increased to 19,84,595 and the death toll has climbed to 26,381, it said.

