Variant-adapted COVID vaccine wins first approval in Britain
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:09 IST
Britain has become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the virus.
The vaccine, made by U.S. drug company Moderna, has been approved by UK health officials as a booster for adults, the UK medicines regulator said on Monday.
