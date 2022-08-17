Left Menu

Chhattisgarh logs 289 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,530

No new coronavirus cases were reported in four districts, the official said.With 10,517 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,83,70,553, he added.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 11,71,483, new cases 289, death toll 14,093, recovered 11,55,860, active cases 1,530, total tests 1,83,70,553.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:38 IST
Chhattisgarh logs 289 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,530
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 289 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.75 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,71,483, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,093, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,55,860 after 246 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,530 active cases, he said. ''Raipur and Durg led with each 34 cases, followed by 25 in Balrampur, 22 in Rajnandgaon, 20 in Surguja, 16 in Dhamtari and five in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in four districts,'' the official said.

With 10,517 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,83,70,553, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,71,483, new cases 289, death toll 14,093, recovered 11,55,860, active cases 1,530, total tests 1,83,70,553.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
3
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022