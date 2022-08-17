Chhattisgarh logs 289 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,530

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 289 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.75 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,71,483, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,093, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,55,860 after 246 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,530 active cases, he said. ''Raipur and Durg led with each 34 cases, followed by 25 in Balrampur, 22 in Rajnandgaon, 20 in Surguja, 16 in Dhamtari and five in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in four districts,'' the official said.

With 10,517 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,83,70,553, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,71,483, new cases 289, death toll 14,093, recovered 11,55,860, active cases 1,530, total tests 1,83,70,553.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)