UPDATE 1-OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down

OpenAI's CEO of AGI deployment Fidji Simo will step down from her full-time role and transition to a part-time advisory position due to a prolonged medical recovery.

Reuters | Openais Ceo Of Agi Deployment Fidji Simo Said On Thursday She Will Step Down From Her Fulltime Role And Transition To A Parttime Advisory Position At The Chatgpt Maker After An Extended Medical Leave Three Months Ago | Updated: 10-07-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 05:20 IST
UPDATE 1-OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down
  • Country:
  • United States

OpenAI's CEO ‌of ​AGI deployment Fidji Simo said on Thursday she will step down ‌from her full-time role and transition to a part-time advisory position at the ChatGPT maker after an extended medical leave.

"Three ‌months ago, I had to go on medical ‌leave after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness I’ve lived with for seven years. During that time, it became clear ⁠that ​the road ⁠to recovery would be much longer and more complex than I ⁠had anticipated—and that I needed to focus on it ​fully," Simo said in a post on X. Simo was ⁠among the three directors that joined OpenAI's board in March 2024 ⁠after ​Sam Altman returned as CEO.

"I am really sad about this and very grateful for all ⁠Fidji has done for OpenAI, and even grateful for her ⁠friendship ⁠and who she is as a person," Altman said in an X post.

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