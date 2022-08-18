Left Menu

White House: U.S. to add 1.8 mln doses to monkeypox vaccine supply

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:51 IST
The United States will boost its supply of monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine available for ordering starting Aug. 22, the White House said on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is setting aside 50,000 doses of vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile that state and health departments in places hosting large events that attract at-risk groups can request to order on top of their existing allocations and supply, White House monkeypox response coordinator Bob Fenton said in a briefing.

The department is making 50,000 courses of SIGA Technologies Inc's TPOXX antiviral treatment available for people who test positive which state and local health departments can start ordering starting next week.

