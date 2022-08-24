Left Menu

German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:49 IST
Karl Lauterbach Image Credit: Facebook (@Karl_Lauterbach)
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he expects a wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn but ruled out further lockdowns or school closures.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting during which the government approved stricter mask rules on trains and planes from October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

