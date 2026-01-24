Cold Snap in Punjab and Haryana: Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

In an unexpected twist of weather, Punjab and Haryana experienced a dramatic drop in minimum temperatures after widespread rainfall. Bathinda emerged as the coldest spot, recording a chilling 0.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal threshold.

According to the Meteorological Department, other areas such as Faridkot and Ferozepur in Punjab similarly grappled with near-zero temperatures, experiencing 1 and 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Temperatures dipped across major cities including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh as well, marking a significant deviation from average January temperatures.

The severe cold conditions have disrupted daily life, bringing attention to changing climate patterns in the region. Officials speculate that the unusual cold wave may persist, potentially leading to further disruptions.