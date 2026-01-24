Left Menu

Cold Snap in Punjab and Haryana: Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

Following widespread rainfall, minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana have dropped significantly, with Bathinda experiencing the coldest day at 0.8°C. Other cities also recorded below-normal temperatures, signaling an intense cold wave across the region and affecting daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:16 IST
Cold Snap in Punjab and Haryana: Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist of weather, Punjab and Haryana experienced a dramatic drop in minimum temperatures after widespread rainfall. Bathinda emerged as the coldest spot, recording a chilling 0.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal threshold.

According to the Meteorological Department, other areas such as Faridkot and Ferozepur in Punjab similarly grappled with near-zero temperatures, experiencing 1 and 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Temperatures dipped across major cities including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh as well, marking a significant deviation from average January temperatures.

The severe cold conditions have disrupted daily life, bringing attention to changing climate patterns in the region. Officials speculate that the unusual cold wave may persist, potentially leading to further disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026