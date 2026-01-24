Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury
Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. Her opponent, Maddison Inglis, advances by walkover. Osaka, a two-time winner at Melbourne Park, expressed the need to address her health issues following a match, indicating possible complications post-pregnancy.
Osaka, who won at Melbourne Park in both 2019 and 2021, announced the withdrawal on social media, stating her body required care following her last match against Sorana Cirstea. She mentioned carrying the injury and hoping to manage the pain during the tournament.
Returning after pregnancy, Osaka remarked that her body had undergone significant changes, necessitating caution. Despite the setback, she made headlines with a memorable entrance in a jellyfish-inspired outfit, showcasing her fashion sense and commitment to the sport.