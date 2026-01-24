Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury

Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, has withdrawn from the Grand Slam event due to an abdominal injury. Her scheduled opponent, Australia's Maddison Inglis, will advance to the fourth round by walkover.

Osaka, who won at Melbourne Park in both 2019 and 2021, announced the withdrawal on social media, stating her body required care following her last match against Sorana Cirstea. She mentioned carrying the injury and hoping to manage the pain during the tournament.

Returning after pregnancy, Osaka remarked that her body had undergone significant changes, necessitating caution. Despite the setback, she made headlines with a memorable entrance in a jellyfish-inspired outfit, showcasing her fashion sense and commitment to the sport.