Thane records 362 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district recorded 362 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours which took the caseload in the district to 7,40,139, a health official said on Friday morning.

The district currently has 2,395 active patients, he said.

No new death due to the pandemic was recorded on Thursday. The death toll in the district stands at 11,939.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)