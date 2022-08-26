Odisha logs 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, two fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,383 on Friday as 262 more people, including 47 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's death toll due to the infection mounted to 9,170, with one fatality each in Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar, it said.

Odisha had recorded 355 new cases and one fatality on Thursday.

The state now has 1,987 active cases, while 13,15,173 patients have recovered from the disease.

It tested 16,863 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

