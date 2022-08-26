Left Menu

Odisha logs 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, two fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,383 on Friday as 262 more people, including 47 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's death toll due to the infection mounted to 9,170, with one fatality each in Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar, it said.

Odisha had recorded 355 new cases and one fatality on Thursday.

The state now has 1,987 active cases, while 13,15,173 patients have recovered from the disease.

It tested 16,863 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

