Union minister Smriti Irani seeks people's support to help Amethi's malnourished children

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said there are 1,736 malnourished children in Amethi, and urged the society to come forward and work in a united manner to help them.The Amethi MP inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 170 crore here.The Union minister for women and child development said the government is building stadiums, medical colleges, hospitals and undertaking various development projects in Amethi.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:17 IST
The Amethi MP inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 170 crore here. Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said there are 1,736 malnourished children in Amethi, and urged the society to come forward and work in a united manner to help them.

The Amethi MP inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 170 crore here.

The Union minister for women and child development said the government is building stadiums, medical colleges, hospitals and undertaking various development projects in Amethi. But there are 1,736 malnourished children here and to help them, awareness is needed in the society. People have to come forward and all of us have to make an effort, Irani said.

The minister, who is on a two-day tour of Amethi and Rae Bareli, also inaugurated an 'Amrit Sarovar' (pond) and distributed laptops to children who had lost their parents to Covid.

She also distributed nutritious meals to malnourished children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every district to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovar) during the 75th anniversary of India's independence, described as "Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal", to give a boost to water conservation and environment.

