FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* China reported 1,696 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 28, of which 352 were symptomatic and 1,344 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. AMERICAS * U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy. * Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 04:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 04:48 IST
Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Todos Medical said it was able to test for both COVID-19 and monkeypox from the same saliva sample. * Japan's health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.

* European Medicines Agency published clinical data on use of a booster dose of Moderna's Spikevax in adolescents aged 12 to 18. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Strict COVID-19 control measures in China have overtaken sour U.S.-China relations as the top concern of U.S. companies in the country, a business lobby said. * China's factory activity likely contracted again in August, a Reuters poll showed, as COVID-19 flare-ups and a distressed property sector pummelled demand while a power crunch in southwestern China hit production.

* Hungarian consumer and business confidence both deteriorated further in August, a survey by think tank GKI showed, with households' confidence plunging to its lowest since April 2020, the first wave of the pandemic. (Compiled by Alessandro Parodi, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Ros Russell and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

