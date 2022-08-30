Left Menu

Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Aug 29

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-08-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 29, the same as a day earlier, and no local symptomatic cases were reported, also the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas for the second straight day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 29, unchanged from a day earlier.

