Asian Markets Dip Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Conflict
Asian markets mostly declined as oil prices surged amid concerns about the Middle East conflict affecting energy supplies. South Korea's market saw a significant drop, while Japanese energy stocks and defense-related shares fell. U.S. markets showed resilience despite early losses, with oil companies benefiting from rising crude prices.
Asian markets experienced a downturn as oil prices surged on Tuesday due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, impacting energy supplies in the region. South Korea's index plummeted by 4.8% upon reopening after a holiday.
Japanese markets also faced setbacks, with energy and defense stocks declining in response to potential disruptions in oil access through the Strait of Hormuz. However, analysts noted Japan's substantial oil reserves as a buffer against immediate risks.
In the U.S., initial market reactions to the conflict were muted. Despite early losses, tech and oil stocks rallied, helping indices recover. Analysts suggest that only a sustained and significant oil price hike might impact U.S. equities long-term.
