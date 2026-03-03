China's Balancing Act: Navigating Economic Growth and Technological Advancement

China's annual parliamentary gathering is anticipated to showcase an acceptance of slower economic growth, aiming to rebalance its export-dependent economy while addressing industrial overcapacity issues. Premier Li Qiang is expected to announce a growth target of 4.5% to 5%, with an emphasis on boosting consumption and investing in high-tech sectors.

The upcoming five-year plan, aligning with these objectives, highlights a longstanding dual approach that has historically favored industrial expansion over consumer sector growth. Notably, China's substantial trade surplus underpins its current growth, overshadowing domestic consumption.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, China grapples with striking a balance between fostering self-sufficiency in key industries and pursuing broader economic reforms. Analysts foresee a flexible growth target enabling structural reforms, urging a shift in focus from debt-fueled investments to technological advancements and consumption-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)