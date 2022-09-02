Left Menu

Denmark expects winter without COVID restrictions - health minister

Denmark is preparing to go through the coming winter without any coronavirus restrictions even with an expected rise in infections, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday. The Nordic country expects to be able to avoid lockdown measures due to new improved booster vaccines, greater immunity in the population and being able to better track the spread of the virus through measures such as waste-water testing.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:26 IST
Denmark expects winter without COVID restrictions - health minister
Magnus Heunicke Image Credit: Twitter(@Heunicke)
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark is preparing to go through the coming winter without any coronavirus restrictions even with an expected rise in infections, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

The Nordic country expects to be able to avoid lockdown measures due to new improved booster vaccines, greater immunity in the population and being able to better track the spread of the virus through measures such as waste-water testing. "We are well prepared. The strategy and goal is a completely open society this coming winter," Heunicke told a press briefing.

Denmark will receive 4.5 million doses in September of the COVID-19 booster vaccine updated to target the Omicron variant, with the first deliveries due to arrive next week, he said. From Sept. 15 authorities will begin offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to those aged over 50 and vulnerable groups.

While Denmark saw a slight increase in COVID infections over the summer the number of cases now appears to be on the decline, Danish health authorities said. The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter.

Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China. The European Medicines Agency is also expected to offer its opinion on adapted vaccines targeting the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022