Maha: Chandrapur reports three diarrhoea deaths since Sept 4

We started a health camp on September 7 and 21 patients were admitted. Ten have been discharged post treatment and four patients have been shifted to Chandrapur general hospital, he said.The situation is under control at present, Dr Meshram added.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons have died from diarrhoea since September 4 in Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, a senior health official said on Friday.

The first death was reported on September 4 in Gondpipri primary health centre (PHC), while two more persons succumbed to the ailment on September 6, said Dr Sudhir Meshram, Additional District Health Officer, Chandrapur Zilla Parishad.

''The deceased are in the 55-72 age group. We started a health camp on September 7 and 21 patients were admitted. Ten have been discharged post treatment and four patients have been shifted to Chandrapur general hospital,'' he said.

The situation is under control at present, Dr Meshram added.

