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Stabbing Sparks Tension in South Delhi's Tigri: Two Injured

Two brothers were injured in a stabbing in Delhi's Tigri area. Police identified two suspects, with raids underway to arrest them. The motive remains unknown. Local residents briefly protested, blocking a nearby road. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:00 IST
Stabbing Sparks Tension in South Delhi's Tigri: Two Injured
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On Sunday evening, a violent altercation in South Delhi's Tigri area resulted in two brothers being hospitalized with stab wounds. The victims, identified as Parveen, 43, a local grocer, and his brother Vikas, 38, were attacked near Krishna Park.

Police have zeroed in on two suspects, both residents of Tigri, and launched a series of raids in an effort to apprehend them swiftly. The motive for this brutal attack remains unclear, according to local authorities.

Tension escalated following the incident as local residents blocked the nearby Devli market road to protest, causing temporary disruption of traffic. However, police swiftly intervened to manage the situation and assured that a formal investigation is ongoing. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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