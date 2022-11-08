Left Menu

Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 7

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-11-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, the same as a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases, up from two the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 7, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

