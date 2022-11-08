Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 7

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, the same as a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases, up from two the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 7, unchanged from a day earlier.

