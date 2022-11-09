UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent COVID booster
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:34 IST
Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved an adapted COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech as a booster.
The shot targets the original coronavirus as well as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.
