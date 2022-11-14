Beijing reports 237 symptomatic, 170 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13

China's capital Beijing reported 237 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 170 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 13, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 161 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic cases the day before.

48 cases on Nov. 13 were found outside quarantined areas.

