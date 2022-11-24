Germany-Japan World Cup match draws 9.2 million German viewers
Some 9.2 million people tuned in to broadcaster ARD's coverage to see Germany play Japan in the World Cup on Wednesday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
That compares with 25.96 million viewers during Germany's opening match against Mexico in the 2018 World Cup.
Wednesday's match, in which Japan scored a stunning 2-1 upset over four-times champions Germany, took place at 2 p.m. local time, when many people were at work. The German team's opening match in 2018 was broadcast at 5 p.m.
