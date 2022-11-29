Left Menu

Chinese official blames excessive implementation for complaints on COVID curbs

Public complaints about China's COVID-19 curbs stem from overzealous implementation, particularly when applied with a one-size-fits-all approach, rather than from the measures themselves, a senior health official said on Tuesday. Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing, following a weekend of widespread protests over stringent curbs.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:52 IST
Chinese official blames excessive implementation for complaints on COVID curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Public complaints about China's COVID-19 curbs stem from overzealous implementation, particularly when applied with a one-size-fits-all approach, rather than from the measures themselves, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing, following a weekend of widespread protests over stringent curbs. "The problems highlighted by the public are not aimed at the epidemic prevention and control itself, but focus on simplifying prevention and control measures," he said.

China will move swiftly to resolve the difficulties people have drawn attention to, he added. Asked if the protests would prompt authorities to reconsider the "zero-COVID" policy, Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, said efforts would continue to fine-tune policy to reduce its impact on society and the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022