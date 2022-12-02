Left Menu

Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT

Meanwhile, the return of Bob Iger as CEO last week could help pave the way for a resolution on the law, the FT report said. The bill signed in spring this year by governor Ron DeSantis eliminates special governing jurisdiction that allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:52 IST
Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co. of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan.

In April, lawmakers had given their final approval to a bill ending Walt Disney's designation as a self-governing entity, in an apparent response to its opposition to a state law limiting the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. The new law would also mean that Disney would have to pay more taxes, state governor Ron DeSantis had said in April when he signed the bill.

The state lawmakers are working on a compromise that would allow Disney to keep the arrangement largely in place with a few modifications, the FT reported. Meanwhile, the return of Bob Iger as CEO last week could help pave the way for a resolution on the law, the FT report said.

The bill signed in spring this year by governor Ron DeSantis eliminates special governing jurisdiction that allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city. Disney had condemned Florida's LGBTQ legislation dubbed as "don't say gay" bill by critics, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

The bill to strip Disney of its self-governing authority was signed soon after and was seen as an attack on the company for its political stance. Representatives for Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022