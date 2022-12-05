Melinda French Gates calls on Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Monday.

Gates congratulated the Union Health Minister for India's successful COVID-19 vaccination drive and praised the colossal efforts undertaken by the government of India in managing the pandemic, a Health Ministry statement said.

She also commended the Health Ministry's recent programmes and policies which have served to enhance growth and provide more opportunities for women and girls.

Mandaviya and Gates discussed in detail the potential and new opportunities for India's ambitious health sector reforms, with particular emphasis on strengthening the health infrastructure and digital health mission under the aegis of Ayushman Bharat, the statement said.

They also discussed opportunities to leverage Indian vaccine manufacturing and digital goods for global public health, specifically in light of India's charge of the G20 Presidency, it added.

Mandaviya and Gates unveiled a report titled “Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India”.

The report is a collaborative endeavor by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the National Health Systems Resource Center (NHSRC) and the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), the statement said.

“Our frontline healthcare workers, by taking upon the role of both caregivers and leaders during the pandemic, have emerged as our true heroes. It is important to document and share their story of addressing and managing such a huge crisis with tremendous dedication and commitment,'' Mandaviya said.

The report is a comprehensive document encapsulating the experience and key role of ASHAs and ANMs in India's pandemic response strategy, and their critical role in delivering routine healthcare services to the remotest corners of the country, as per the statement.

India launched one of the largest vaccination programmes in the world extending its reach to the innermost and far-flung regions of the country.

“Our globally heralded vaccination drive demonstrated the power of 'whole of society' approach in dealing with a crisis. Under the strong and capable leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we seek to leverage the learnings from the last two years in strengthening the country's health system to provide affordable, quality healthcare to every citizen,” Mandaviya said.

Gates lauding India's progress on key health indicators.

She said, “It is amazing how India covered more than 90 per cent of its population through vaccination in such a short time. India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimise its impact on the most vulnerable groups.” ''The country has made rapid strides in improving health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators. India has done remarkable work in the comprehensive primary health care system and digital health, lessons from India can be replicated across the world. The Gates Foundation stands committed to support India's health priorities including health system strengthening and elimination of persistent diseases.” Gates congratulated Mandaviya on India's G20 Presidency, the statement said.

